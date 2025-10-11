Owaisi Refutes 'B Team of BJP' Claims Amid Upcoming Telangana By-Elections

AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi has categorically refuted accusations from opposition parties labeling his party as the 'B team of BJP.' In an exclusive interview with ANI, Owaisi asserted that such claims aim to divert attention from the opposition's own shortcomings, rather than addressing India's contemporary political dynamics.

Owaisi took a swipe at his critics, questioning the opposition's reliance on using his name as a panacea for their electoral setbacks. He contended that the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not rest with Indian Muslims, and speculated on the voter dynamics that favor BJP in elections.

The AIMIM leader further clarified that his interactions with BJP ministers, such as his meeting about Malegaon powerlooms with Union Minister Giriraj Singh, were purely work-related. He also shared his ambivalence over a potential alliance with Congress for Telangana's Jubilee Hills bye-elections, emphasizing his staunch opposition to BJP policies while maintaining a pragmatic approach.