Strengthening Ties: US-India Relations

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor emphasizes the importance of the India-US relationship during his visit. After meeting with key Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, Gor discusses critical bilateral issues such as defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, highlighting the personal rapport between President Trump and PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:01 IST
  • India

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor has underlined the significance of the relationship between the United States and India. Speaking after a series of key meetings in New Delhi, Gor highlighted the critical issues discussed with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he met on Saturday night.

During his visit, Gor engaged in meaningful discussions with notable Indian officials like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The discussions centered around critical aspects of bilateral ties, namely defence, trade, and technology, with both parties expressing a shared commitment to advancing these areas.

The importance of critical minerals was also on the agenda, underscoring another pivotal area of collaboration. Gor emphasized that President Donald Trump shares a personal friendship with PM Modi, further enhancing the solid foundation of the US-India relationship.

