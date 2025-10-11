Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds: PM Modi Meets US Ambassador-Designate

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, expressing optimism about further strengthening bilateral ties. This meeting marks Gor's inaugural visit to India after his confirmation by the US Senate.

The diplomatic engagement arrives amid turbulent times as India-US relations face challenges due to Washington's imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports. Despite this, both nations are hopeful for positive developments.

Conversations between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi have given rise to renewed optimism for mending the strained partnership, with both leaders showing commitment to a comprehensive strategic alliance.