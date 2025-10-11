Left Menu

Strengthening Diplomatic Bonds: PM Modi Meets US Ambassador-Designate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India, expressing confidence in strengthening India-US ties. Gor's visit follows heightened tensions due to US tariffs on Indian exports. However, recent discussions between leaders have sparked hope for improved relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:11 IST
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor, expressing optimism about further strengthening bilateral ties. This meeting marks Gor's inaugural visit to India after his confirmation by the US Senate.

The diplomatic engagement arrives amid turbulent times as India-US relations face challenges due to Washington's imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Indian exports. Despite this, both nations are hopeful for positive developments.

Conversations between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi have given rise to renewed optimism for mending the strained partnership, with both leaders showing commitment to a comprehensive strategic alliance.

