Punjab's Power Push: Mann's Infrastructure Boom
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticizes opposition for prioritizing power over public service. He highlights his initiatives in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, including link road projects, Schools of Eminence, and Aam Aadmi Clinics. He asserts significant transformations in Punjab's power and rail sectors to enhance public welfare.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticized opposition parties for their alleged attempts to sway public opinion against his government. According to Mann, these parties are more interested in gaining power for personal gains than in serving the citizens of the state.
At a recent event, Mann emphasized his administration's focus on infrastructure improvements, including the construction of more than 19,000 km of link roads designed to drive economic growth. He also noted efforts to make Punjab a 'power cut' free state with a Rs 5,000 crore investment in upgrading the power transmission and distribution network.
The Chief Minister also highlighted advancements in education and healthcare, pointing to the successful launch of 'Schools of Eminence' and the opening of 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics providing free medicine. He asserted that these initiatives demonstrate his effective governance compared to traditional political parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
