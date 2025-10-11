Internal Turmoil: Anbumani's Controversial Comments Stir PMK

PMK General Secretary Murali Shankar, fiercely loyal to party founder Dr S Ramadoss, has publicly criticized the party leader's estranged son, Anbumani, over recent contentious remarks.

In a statement, Shankar condemned Anbumani's allegation made at an October 10 meeting that his father's recent hospital stay was a political 'exhibition'. He further admonished Anbumani's suggestion that party leaders would suffer political repercussions if anything adverse occurred to Ramadoss.

Shankar defended the senior Ramadoss, emphasizing that key political figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, demonstrated their concern, either by visiting Dr Ramadoss in the hospital or reaching out via phone calls during his hospitalisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)