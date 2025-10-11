PMK Political Rift: Loyalty and Controversy Unfold
PMK General Secretary Murali Shankar criticized Anbumani Ramadoss for labeling his father's hospital stay a political 'exhibition'. Shankar highlighted high-profile visits and calls, including from Tamil Nadu's CM, stressing Anbumani's comments disrespected both Ramadoss and other Tamil Nadu leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, PMK General Secretary Murali Shankar censured Anbumani Ramadoss, the party founder's son, for his contentious remarks regarding his father's hospitalisation, terming it a political 'exhibition'.
Anbumani's statement, made during a gathering on October 10, allegedly suggested that Dr. S Ramadoss was being showcased during his medical stay for political leverage. Shankar took offense at the insinuation, emphasizing potential consequences if anything adverse occurred to Ramadoss.
Murali Shankar highlighted the significance of the situation by noting the visits and concerns expressed by key figures like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other regional politicians, underscoring Anbumani's comments as an affront to both the ailing leader and respected politicians of Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stalin's Dravidian Model: A New Era of Social Justice in Tamil Nadu
Transformative Agricultural Initiatives Propel Tamil Nadu to the Forefront
Tension in Waters: Tamil Nadu Fishermen's Protest Over Sri Lankan Navy Arrests
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Virtual Gram Sabha Addresses in Tamil Nadu
Cough Syrup Crisis: Tragedy in Tamil Nadu Shakes India