PMK Political Rift: Loyalty and Controversy Unfold

In a sharp rebuke, PMK General Secretary Murali Shankar censured Anbumani Ramadoss, the party founder's son, for his contentious remarks regarding his father's hospitalisation, terming it a political 'exhibition'.

Anbumani's statement, made during a gathering on October 10, allegedly suggested that Dr. S Ramadoss was being showcased during his medical stay for political leverage. Shankar took offense at the insinuation, emphasizing potential consequences if anything adverse occurred to Ramadoss.

Murali Shankar highlighted the significance of the situation by noting the visits and concerns expressed by key figures like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other regional politicians, underscoring Anbumani's comments as an affront to both the ailing leader and respected politicians of Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)