Iran's Vanishing Influence: Post-Ceasefire Challenges and Regional Dynamics

As the Middle East welcomes a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, Iran finds itself at a turning point, grappling with weakened influence. The self-proclaimed 'Axis of Resistance,' which Tehran has supported for decades, is in disarray following military losses against Israel.

Iran's economic struggles persist due to international sanctions and falling global energy prices, further complicating its recovery efforts. The internal political landscape remains tense, exacerbated by the pressure of potential conflict after Israeli strikes targeted Iranian interests.

Experts suggest Iran's regional clout is receding, and its future actions are pivotal. Amidst these challenges, former President Donald Trump's Middle East visit could alter geopolitical dynamics, leaving Iran to navigate an uncertain regional landscape.

