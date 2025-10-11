Political Hypocrisy: Deputy CM Pathak Slams SP-Congress Alliance

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, on Saturday, launched a vehement critique of the Samajwadi Party for undermining democratic values by forming an alliance with the Congress. According to Pathak, this partnership starkly contradicts the principles of democracy, given Congress' role in imposing the Emergency, which had Jayaprakash Narayan jailed.

Pathak highlighted the political contradiction, noting, "On one hand, you garland the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan, and on the other, you ally with those who jailed him." He accused the Samajwadi Party of selfish politics, contrasting it with the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to the Constitution and inclusivity.

The Deputy CM emphasized that the BJP is celebrating Jayaprakash Narayan's legacy nationwide, criticizing the SP for neglecting democratic values and seeking power through political opportunism. This critique underscores ongoing political tensions amid Uttar Pradesh's shifting alliances.