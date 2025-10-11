Trump Secures Troop Pay Amid Government Shutdown

Amidst the ongoing government shutdown, President Donald Trump assured that US troops will receive their paychecks, despite financial hurdles. On Saturday, he announced his directive to the Defence Department to utilize whatever funds necessary to ensure timely payments for military personnel.

Trump, through social media, emphasized his commitment to supporting the troops, stating they would not suffer the financial consequences of the federal budget impasse. He affirmed his decision as necessary for the welfare of those serving the nation.

By exercising his authority as commander in chief, Trump tasked Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth with identifying and using available resources to fulfill this goal. The shutdown, which began at the onset of the budget cycle on October 1, posed a threat to the timely delivery of military paychecks.