Trump Secures Troop Pay Amid Government Shutdown
President Donald Trump has directed the Defence Department to ensure US troops receive their paychecks despite a government shutdown. He used his authority to instruct Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to allocate funds so the troops are paid on October 15th, justifying this action due to the shutdown's financial complicating factors.
Amidst the ongoing government shutdown, President Donald Trump assured that US troops will receive their paychecks, despite financial hurdles.
Trump, through social media, emphasized his commitment to supporting the troops, stating they would not suffer the financial consequences of the federal budget impasse. He affirmed his decision as necessary for the welfare of those serving the nation.
By exercising his authority as commander in chief, Trump tasked Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth with identifying and using available resources to fulfill this goal. The shutdown, which began at the onset of the budget cycle on October 1, posed a threat to the timely delivery of military paychecks.
