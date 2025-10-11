Left Menu

Trump Secures Troop Pay Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump has directed the Defence Department to ensure US troops receive their paychecks despite a government shutdown. He used his authority to instruct Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to allocate funds so the troops are paid on October 15th, justifying this action due to the shutdown's financial complicating factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:51 IST
Trump Secures Troop Pay Amid Government Shutdown
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Amidst the ongoing government shutdown, President Donald Trump assured that US troops will receive their paychecks, despite financial hurdles. On Saturday, he announced his directive to the Defence Department to utilize whatever funds necessary to ensure timely payments for military personnel.

Trump, through social media, emphasized his commitment to supporting the troops, stating they would not suffer the financial consequences of the federal budget impasse. He affirmed his decision as necessary for the welfare of those serving the nation.

By exercising his authority as commander in chief, Trump tasked Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth with identifying and using available resources to fulfill this goal. The shutdown, which began at the onset of the budget cycle on October 1, posed a threat to the timely delivery of military paychecks.

TRENDING

1
Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

 Libya
4
Trade Tensions Boil Over: US-China Economic Standoff Resurfaces

Trade Tensions Boil Over: US-China Economic Standoff Resurfaces

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025