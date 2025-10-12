Trump Directs Pentagon to Ensure Troops Are Paid Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump directed the Defense Department to utilize all available funds to ensure US troops receive their paychecks on Wednesday, despite the ongoing government shutdown affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

In a social media statement, Trump justified the decision, saying it was necessary to prevent the troops from missing the paychecks they are owed on October 15th. This action prevents a potential pressure point for Congress, likely allowing the shutdown — now in its 11th day — to extend further as furloughed federal workers continue without pay, though the White House budget office began layoffs on Friday.

While the directive applies to active-duty service members, it's unclear if it affects the US Coast Guard, managed by the Department of Homeland Security in peacetime. Previously during shutdowns, Congress ensured troops' salaries through legislation, which has not occurred this time.

