Left Menu

Trump Directs Pentagon to Ensure Troops Are Paid Amid Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump has commanded the Defense Department to ensure that US troops are paid despite an ongoing government shutdown, though this measure won't apply to other furloughed federal employees. The ongoing budget impasse, now in its 11th day, persists as troops face the threat of missing paychecks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 04:16 IST
Trump Directs Pentagon to Ensure Troops Are Paid Amid Government Shutdown
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump directed the Defense Department to utilize all available funds to ensure US troops receive their paychecks on Wednesday, despite the ongoing government shutdown affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers.

In a social media statement, Trump justified the decision, saying it was necessary to prevent the troops from missing the paychecks they are owed on October 15th. This action prevents a potential pressure point for Congress, likely allowing the shutdown — now in its 11th day — to extend further as furloughed federal workers continue without pay, though the White House budget office began layoffs on Friday.

While the directive applies to active-duty service members, it's unclear if it affects the US Coast Guard, managed by the Department of Homeland Security in peacetime. Previously during shutdowns, Congress ensured troops' salaries through legislation, which has not occurred this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Ahead of Sharm el-Sheikh Summit

Tragedy Strikes Ahead of Sharm el-Sheikh Summit

 Egypt
2
New Zealand's Bold Move to Slash Methane Emissions: A Pathway to Sustainable Farming

New Zealand's Bold Move to Slash Methane Emissions: A Pathway to Sustainable...

 Australia
3
Herminie Triumphs: A New Chapter for Seychelles

Herminie Triumphs: A New Chapter for Seychelles

 Canada
4
Tunisian Protests Erupt Over Phosphate Pollution Crisis

Tunisian Protests Erupt Over Phosphate Pollution Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025