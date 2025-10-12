Tragedy Strikes Ahead of Sharm el-Sheikh Summit

In a tragic turn of events, three Qatari diplomats lost their lives in a car accident on their way to a pivotal summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Saturday, according to health officials.

The crash, occurring about 50 kilometers from the resort destination, injured two more diplomats. The diplomats were part of a Qatari protocol team traveling to the summit, which aims to celebrate the ceasefire in the recent Gaza conflict, the officials said. They requested anonymity as they were not authorized to brief the media.

Qatar played a crucial role in mediating the ceasefire alongside Egypt and the US. The upcoming high-level summit will be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and US President Donald Trump. It is expected to host over two dozen world leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, Spain's Pedro Sánchez, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.