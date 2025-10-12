Herminie Triumphs: A New Chapter for Seychelles

Opposition leader Patrick Herminie emerged victorious in Seychelles' recent presidential runoff, defeating current leader Wavel Ramkalawan with a 52.7% majority of the votes. These results, unveiled early Sunday, depict a crucial shift in the island nation's political landscape.

Herminie's victory signals a potential comeback for the United Seychelles party, historically dominant in the nation's politics for four decades until their 2020 defeat. This election result reflects growing public dissent against the contemporary governing party.

The high-stakes race focused on critical issues such as environmental damage and heroin addiction, both pressing concerns for Seychellois voters. The controversial land lease to a Qatari company further fueled opposition, intensifying debates over national sovereignty and foreign involvement in the archipelago.

