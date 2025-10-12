Left Menu

Herminie Secures Victory in Seychelles Political Shift

Patrick Herminie defeated President Wavel Ramkalawan in the Seychelles run-off election, restoring control to the longtime ruling party, United Seychelles. Herminie campaigned on anti-corruption and environmental commitments. Seychelles, Africa's wealthiest country per capita, faces climate vulnerability and high heroin use rates.

Patrick Herminie has emerged victorious in the Seychelles presidential run-off election, unseating incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan. Official results revealed on Sunday highlighted Herminie's decisive win with 52.7% of the vote, marking a return to power for the United Seychelles party.

The archipelago nation, spanning 1.2 million square kilometers in the Indian Ocean, is recognized as Africa's wealthiest per capita and a strategic hub for tourism and investment. The election denotes a significant shift, as Ramkalawan, Seychelles' first non-United Seychelles president since 1976, failed in his re-election bid.

Herminie focused his campaign on rooting out corruption and environmental conservation, promising to revoke a controversial hotel project. Despite Seychelles' economic success, the nation grapples with significant challenges, including climate vulnerability and a high rate of heroin use.

