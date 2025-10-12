Left Menu

Migrant Workers' Dilemma: Voting or Working?

Bihar migrants in Kerala face a tough choice between voting and working as upcoming elections coincide with Chhath Puja. Many struggle to afford the trip home, underscoring job scarcity in Bihar. An increased return of workers may cause labor shortages in Kerala's industries during the festival.

Bipesh Kumar Yadav, a migrant worker in Kerala, grapples with the dilemma of supporting his political party back home in Bihar without being able to vote. Like many fellow migrants, the cost of returning home to vote is prohibitive, especially as he has just begun his current employment.

While some colleagues return to Bihar for Diwali and Chhath Puja, Yadav expresses concern about the scarcity of employment opportunities in his home state, forcing many, including himself, to seek jobs in other states. Migrant workers from Bihar in Kerala primarily work in construction and heavy industries, unlike their counterparts from other regions.

Benoy Peter from the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development highlights the potential labor shortages in Kerala's construction and industrial sectors during Chhath Puja. The election's timing near the festival exacerbates this, prompting many migrants to return home to vote. The situation is further complicated by train booking challenges, with many workers struggling to secure seats.

