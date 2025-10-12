New Leadership in Seychelles: A Boost for India-Seychelles Relations

In a pivotal political shift, Patrick Herminie has been elected as the President of Seychelles, promising potential revitalization of the nation's longstanding relationship with India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations, underscoring the historical ties shared by the two countries.

The election saw Herminie of the United Seychelles party triumph over incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan in a closely watched electoral runoff. The victory marks a comeback for Herminie's party, which had previously lost power in 2020.

Reflecting on the shared legacy of the Indian Ocean, Prime Minister Modi voiced optimism that this change in leadership would breathe new life into the multifaceted relations between India and Seychelles, anticipating vibrant future collaborations.