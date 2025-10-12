Political Showdown: Protests Disrupt Karnataka Deputy CM's Outreach Event
Karnataka's Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar's outreach program in Bengaluru faced disruption due to protests led by BJP MLA Munirathna. The event, part of the 'Bengaluru Nadige' campaign, aimed to address public grievances. Munirathna accused it of being a Congress event, leading to commotion and tension.
The outreach initiative of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar at JP Park on Sunday faced disturbances due to protests led by BJP MLA Munirathna. The unrest occurred during Shivakumar's 'Bengaluru Nadige' program, which is focused on engaging with local residents and addressing their concerns.
Munirathna, wearing an RSS uniform, criticized the event by grabbing the microphone and labeling it a Congress affair. He objected to the absence of local MP and MLA photos on the promotional materials, suggesting a partisan agenda.
The confrontation between supporters and officials led to a sit-in protest by Munirathna. Despite the tension, Shivakumar urged calm and asked the audience not to dwell on the disruptions, attributing them to ongoing political rivalries.
