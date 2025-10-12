Left Menu

Political Showdown: Protests Disrupt Karnataka Deputy CM's Outreach Event

Karnataka's Deputy CM D. K. Shivakumar's outreach program in Bengaluru faced disruption due to protests led by BJP MLA Munirathna. The event, part of the 'Bengaluru Nadige' campaign, aimed to address public grievances. Munirathna accused it of being a Congress event, leading to commotion and tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 12:12 IST
Political Showdown: Protests Disrupt Karnataka Deputy CM's Outreach Event
Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

The outreach initiative of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar at JP Park on Sunday faced disturbances due to protests led by BJP MLA Munirathna. The unrest occurred during Shivakumar's 'Bengaluru Nadige' program, which is focused on engaging with local residents and addressing their concerns.

Munirathna, wearing an RSS uniform, criticized the event by grabbing the microphone and labeling it a Congress affair. He objected to the absence of local MP and MLA photos on the promotional materials, suggesting a partisan agenda.

The confrontation between supporters and officials led to a sit-in protest by Munirathna. Despite the tension, Shivakumar urged calm and asked the audience not to dwell on the disruptions, attributing them to ongoing political rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

Afghanistan Claims Retaliation Against Pakistan Amid Border Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Victory

Schauffele's Unforgettable Triumph in Japan: A Personal and Professional Vic...

 Japan
3
Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

Lodha Developers Expands with Major Land Acquisitions in Mumbai Region

 India
4
Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

Supreme Court to Address Gaps in Ambulance Emergency Facilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Asia’s Economy Booms, but World Bank Warns of Deep Structural Challenges

Not How Much, But How You Tax: IMF Study Reframes Path to Economic Takeoff

Developing nations face new debt peril as IMF flags local market vulnerabilities

Turning Informality into Opportunity: How Small Entrepreneurs Fuel Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025