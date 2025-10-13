Left Menu

Potential Alliance in Maharashtra: Thackeray Cousins Consider Collaboration

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are contemplating a political alliance in Maharashtra, with discussions fueled by MP Sanjay Raut's remarks. While MNS leader Deshpande emphasizes decision-making rests with their chief, conversations with Congress are underway, pointing towards a potential partnership for upcoming local body polls.

  • Country:
  • India

In a political development that could reshape Maharashtra's political landscape, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut suggested on Monday that the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) could align with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress.

However, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande clarified that any decision would solely be made by their chief, Raj Thackeray. The statements come amid buzzes about Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's possible team-up for local body elections.

While discussions are ongoing with Congress leadership, the idea of a formal alliance is still uncertain. Local Congress leaders remain divided on joining forces with MNS, highlighting the continuing complexity of Maharashtra's political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

