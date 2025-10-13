BJP's Strategic Push: Nominating Candidates for Rajya Sabha
The BJP has nominated three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting four seats. Despite a limited MLAs count, the BJP aims to secure victory with strategic alliances. The polls will be held under separate and common notifications by the Election Commission.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, the BJP initiated a strategic electoral move by filing nominations for three candidates contesting the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to secure four available seats.
The nomination papers, filed by BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Sat Sharma, Ali Mohammad Mir, and Rakesh Mahajan, were submitted before the Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandita.
Accompanied by notable figures such as the Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, the BJP candidates are set to face a challenging election, requiring cooperation from non-BJP MLAs in a bid to consolidate power and maximize their electoral gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls from Mahua as his Janshakti Janta Dal announces candidates for 21 seats.
Jan Suraaj Party announces candidates for 65 seats for Bihar polls, Prashant Kishor's name not on list.
Jan Suraaj Party Reveals New List of Diverse Candidates
BJP Shakes Up Rajya Sabha Elections in J&K with New Candidates
JKNC Reveals Rajya Sabha Candidates Amid Statehood Restoration Deliberations