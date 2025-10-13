Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Push: Nominating Candidates for Rajya Sabha

The BJP has nominated three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting four seats. Despite a limited MLAs count, the BJP aims to secure victory with strategic alliances. The polls will be held under separate and common notifications by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar/Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:58 IST
  • India

On Monday, the BJP initiated a strategic electoral move by filing nominations for three candidates contesting the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to secure four available seats.

The nomination papers, filed by BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Sat Sharma, Ali Mohammad Mir, and Rakesh Mahajan, were submitted before the Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Manoj Kumar Pandita.

Accompanied by notable figures such as the Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, the BJP candidates are set to face a challenging election, requiring cooperation from non-BJP MLAs in a bid to consolidate power and maximize their electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

