Netanyahu's Commitment: A Pledge for Peace
Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:17 IST
In a decisive address to the Israeli parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his unwavering commitment to peace.
Marking the end of two years of conflict according to the Jewish calendar, Netanyahu's remarks followed the initiation of a ceasefire agreement on Friday, which included an exchange involving Palestinian prisoners and hostages.
Despite these developments, Netanyahu noted that the concluding steps of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire remain under negotiation, signaling further diplomatic efforts ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
