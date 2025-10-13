Netanyahu's Commitment: A Pledge for Peace

In a decisive address to the Israeli parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his unwavering commitment to peace.

Marking the end of two years of conflict according to the Jewish calendar, Netanyahu's remarks followed the initiation of a ceasefire agreement on Friday, which included an exchange involving Palestinian prisoners and hostages.

Despite these developments, Netanyahu noted that the concluding steps of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire remain under negotiation, signaling further diplomatic efforts ahead.

