BJP and Congress Clash Over Alleged Suicide and Dalit Narratives

The BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of fabricating a false narrative and politicizing the suspected suicide of a Kerala IT professional. According to the BJP, the Congress is pretending to support Dalits despite being intrinsically anti-Dalit.

The controversy unfolded after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted a suicide note allegedly left by the techie, implicating members of the RSS in his abuse. She has called for a thorough investigation into these grave accusations.

BJP spokesperson Guruprakash dismissed Congress' claims, labeling the party as a new feudal organization. He underscored BJP's commitment to Dalit representation across sectors while criticizing Congress' historical treatment of Dalit leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)