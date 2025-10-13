Left Menu

UK Ready to Aid in Gaza Ceasefire Monitoring

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the UK's readiness to assist in monitoring the Gaza ceasefire and decommissioning Hamas's weaponry. The statement was made from Sharm el-Sheikh, emphasizing the UK's commitment to playing a significant role in the peace process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:51 IST
Starmer emphasized the UK's commitment to actively contribute to the peace efforts in the region.

The UK aims to ensure stability by being involved in decommissioning processes, showcasing its readiness to support the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

