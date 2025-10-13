UK Ready to Aid in Gaza Ceasefire Monitoring

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared the UK's preparedness to assist in ceasefire monitoring in Gaza and decommission Hamas's weapons. The announcement was made from Sharm el-Sheikh.

Starmer emphasized the UK's commitment to actively contribute to the peace efforts in the region.

The UK aims to ensure stability by being involved in decommissioning processes, showcasing its readiness to support the peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)