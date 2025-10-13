Suhail Afridi's Rise: A Political Shift in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Suhail Afridi, representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, won the position of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid significant opposition demonstration, securing 90 out of 145 votes. His election, however, was marred by the opposition's walkout, protesting procedural irregularities.

Afridi emphasized gratitude towards PTI founder Imran Khan for elevating a leader from a humble, non-political background. He avowed that no military operation would occur in the province without Khan's consent, expressing dedication to the welfare of tribal people and opposition to unilateral decisions by federal authorities.

The opposition has labeled the election unconstitutional, citing unresolved matters regarding former CM Gandapur's resignation. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi's rejection of Gandapur's resignation over signature discrepancies adds to the turmoil. Afridi's leadership now stands as a testament to PTI's influence and ongoing challenges in regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)