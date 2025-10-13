Left Menu

Suhail Afridi's Rise: A Political Shift in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Suhail Afridi has been elected as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite opposition protests. Afridi, supported by PTI leader Imran Khan, criticized past military operations in the province. The opposition deemed the election unconstitutional, citing procedural issues. Afridi promises a focus on dialogue and collective decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:58 IST
Suhail Afridi's Rise: A Political Shift in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Suhail Afridi, representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, won the position of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid significant opposition demonstration, securing 90 out of 145 votes. His election, however, was marred by the opposition's walkout, protesting procedural irregularities.

Afridi emphasized gratitude towards PTI founder Imran Khan for elevating a leader from a humble, non-political background. He avowed that no military operation would occur in the province without Khan's consent, expressing dedication to the welfare of tribal people and opposition to unilateral decisions by federal authorities.

The opposition has labeled the election unconstitutional, citing unresolved matters regarding former CM Gandapur's resignation. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi's rejection of Gandapur's resignation over signature discrepancies adds to the turmoil. Afridi's leadership now stands as a testament to PTI's influence and ongoing challenges in regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Death of Class 12 Student Sparks Investigation

Mysterious Death of Class 12 Student Sparks Investigation

 India
2
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

 India
3
Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

 India
4
Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025