Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting

The United States and China are easing trade tensions ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. The easing began following expanded Chinese export controls in the rare earths sector, which prompted a response from Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:05 IST
U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Ahead of Trump-Xi Meeting
Donald Trump

In a significant development, U.S.-China trade tensions are cooling as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed this during an interview, highlighting ongoing communication between the two economic powerhouses.

The latest trade dispute erupted when China broadened its rare earths export controls, leading to a swift reaction from Trump. Despite the flare-up, Bessent reported significant dialogues over the weekend, noting that proposed U.S. tariffs are postponed until November 1, with Trump and Xi scheduled to meet in Korea as planned.

Amidst the backdrop of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund annual meetings in Washington, the U.S. is gaining backing from its allies, including Europe and Asian democracies, as it counters China's command and control economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Death of Class 12 Student Sparks Investigation

Mysterious Death of Class 12 Student Sparks Investigation

 India
2
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

 India
3
Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

 India
4
Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025