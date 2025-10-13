Trump's Pursuit of Peace in the Middle East: Turning Victories Into Prosperity

President Donald Trump has urged Israeli lawmakers to move beyond military engagements to pursue peace in the Middle East. Speaking to the Knesset, he emphasized the importance of transforming battlefield victories against groups like Hamas into long-term regional harmony.

Trump, characterized as a hero by Israeli leaders, outlined a plan to help reconstruct Gaza and called on Palestinians to abandon violence. He extended a symbolic gesture towards Iran, advocating friendship over hostility, and planned to meet with global leaders in Egypt to further peace talks.

The first phase of Trump's ceasefire includes the release of hostages and prisoners, humanitarian aid for Gaza, and a partial pullback of Israeli forces, essential for reshaping Israel's relations with neighboring Arab countries.

