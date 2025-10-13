Left Menu

Trump's Pursuit of Peace in the Middle East: Turning Victories Into Prosperity

President Donald Trump addressed Israeli lawmakers, urging an end to ongoing conflicts and promoting peace in the Middle East. He emphasized rebuilding efforts in Gaza and signaled a gesture of cooperation towards Iran. Israeli leaders hailed Trump as a dedicated ally, supporting his ceasefire plan and peace initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:36 IST
President Donald Trump has urged Israeli lawmakers to move beyond military engagements to pursue peace in the Middle East. Speaking to the Knesset, he emphasized the importance of transforming battlefield victories against groups like Hamas into long-term regional harmony.

Trump, characterized as a hero by Israeli leaders, outlined a plan to help reconstruct Gaza and called on Palestinians to abandon violence. He extended a symbolic gesture towards Iran, advocating friendship over hostility, and planned to meet with global leaders in Egypt to further peace talks.

The first phase of Trump's ceasefire includes the release of hostages and prisoners, humanitarian aid for Gaza, and a partial pullback of Israeli forces, essential for reshaping Israel's relations with neighboring Arab countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

