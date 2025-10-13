Left Menu

Haryana CM Criticizes Punjab's AAP for Unfulfilled Promises

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the AAP government in Punjab for not fulfilling its promise of providing Rs 1,000 to every woman. He highlighted the BJP's commitment to its promises, contrasting it with AAP and Congress's performance. Saini assured support for the flood-affected, emphasizing BJP's farmer-friendly policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:39 IST
Haryana CM Criticizes Punjab's AAP for Unfulfilled Promises
criticism
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of reneging on its election promise to grant Rs 1,000 monthly to women. His critique came at an event where former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jagdeep Singh Cheema joined the BJP.

Saini was joined by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma as he emphasized the BJP's record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, contrasting it with the AAP and Congress. Saini cited widespread disillusionment in Punjab with the AAP's unmet promises and highlighted the BJP's commitment to its pledges.

Addressing the recent flooding in Punjab, Saini assured comprehensive support for those affected. He also touted his government's achievements in Haryana, such as significant financial support for farmers and initiatives benefitting women, reinforcing the BJP's stance as a party that delivers on its promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

 India
3
Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

Sarkozy's Downfall: A Tale of Corruption and Consequences

 France
4
Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

Karur Stampede Probe Sparks Judicial Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025