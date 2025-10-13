Haryana CM Criticizes Punjab's AAP for Unfulfilled Promises

In a bold address, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Punjab, accusing it of reneging on its election promise to grant Rs 1,000 monthly to women. His critique came at an event where former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Jagdeep Singh Cheema joined the BJP.

Saini was joined by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma as he emphasized the BJP's record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, contrasting it with the AAP and Congress. Saini cited widespread disillusionment in Punjab with the AAP's unmet promises and highlighted the BJP's commitment to its pledges.

Addressing the recent flooding in Punjab, Saini assured comprehensive support for those affected. He also touted his government's achievements in Haryana, such as significant financial support for farmers and initiatives benefitting women, reinforcing the BJP's stance as a party that delivers on its promises.

