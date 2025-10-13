Trump's Bold Call: Pardon for Netanyahu

In a striking political move, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump made this appeal during a speech to the Israeli parliament, adding fuel to the already intense debate over Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial.

Netanyahu, who was indicted in 2019 on fraud, bribery, and breach of trust charges, allegedly accepted gifts totaling nearly 700,000 shekels. Despite the charges, Netanyahu staunchly denies any misconduct and claims that the trial is a politically motivated attempt from the left to dethrone him.

The trial, which has faced numerous delays due to regional conflicts and political upheavals, remains unresolved. Trump's suggestion to pardon Netanyahu has sparked a contentious discussion about presidential powers and the politicization of legal proceedings in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)