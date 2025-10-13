Corruption Charges Ignite Political Firestorm in Bihar
The BJP has attacked the RJD as a Bihar court framed charges against Lalu Prasad and his family for corruption. The charges involve manipulation of government contracts and land acquisition by promising jobs. The BJP urges Bihar's citizens not to trust RJD's employment promises in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
The BJP sharply criticized the RJD following a court's decision to frame charges against Lalu Prasad and his family for corruption, alleging manipulation in government contracts and dishonest land acquisition practices.
The BJP claims the RJD's 'land-for-job' model shows a pattern of deception and corruption. Top BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad warned voters in Bihar against trusting RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promises of government jobs for every household.
As the state's elections approach, the IRCTC scam becomes a crucial issue, with the BJP highlighting alleged corruption during RJD's rule. The party asserts that the charges were based on evidence, dismissing allegations of political vendetta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
