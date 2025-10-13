Left Menu

US-Iran Nuclear Talks: A Diplomatic Dance

The US is open to striking a nuclear deal with Iran, pending Tehran's readiness. Recent negotiations faced challenges, particularly over uranium enrichment. Both nations have been exchanging messages via mediators, with the potential for further talks hinging on a fair proposal from the US.

Updated: 13-10-2025 19:18 IST

The United States remains open to negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran, contingent on Tehran's readiness, President Donald Trump declared at the Israeli parliament on Monday.

While five previous rounds of nuclear talks preceded the June war involving Iran and Israel, U.S. engagement included strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites. Major obstacles persist, especially regarding uranium enrichment, as Western powers demand its cessation to avert weaponization, a stance Tehran shirks. "We are ready when you are, and it will be the best decision that Iran has ever made, and it's going to happen," Trump asserted about a potential deal.

Furthermore, Iran received a "fair and balanced" proposal from the U.S. on Saturday, which Iran's foreign minister potentially welcomed as a starting point for negotiation. However, with an ongoing exchange of messages through mediators, comments by Trump's during his Israel visit and subsequent summit in Egypt reflect a gulf over strategic issues such as Iran's recognition of Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

