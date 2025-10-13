Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Poll-Bound Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a three-day visit to Bihar from October 16 to October 18, ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. His visit aims to bolster the NDA candidates' morale, as nomination filings and campaign activities intensify.

  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised for a crucial three-day visit to Bihar, beginning on October 16, as political activities ramp up in the poll-bound state. State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced Shah's itinerary at a press conference on Monday.

During this period, the filing of nomination papers and campaign momentum is anticipated to gain significant traction. Candidates for the NDA's five constituent parties are expected to be finalized soon, with the nomination process for all 243 legislative assembly seats completing over the next four days.

Significant BJP figures, including chief ministers and Union ministers, are slated to visit Bihar, aiming to uplift the candidates' spirits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to join the campaigning efforts with rallies, as the state gears up for elections on November 6 and 11, with results to be announced on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

