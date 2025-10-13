Left Menu

BJP Strengthens Ranks Amidst INDIA Bloc Defections in Bihar

The BJP in Bihar welcomed two rebel MLAs from the INDIA bloc, enhancing its strength within the state assembly. Sangita Kumari and Siddharth Saurav, former members of RJD and Congress respectively, switched allegiance to the NDA amidst ongoing political maneuvers and pending disqualification pleas.

Updated: 13-10-2025 19:26 IST
BJP Strengthens Ranks Amidst INDIA Bloc Defections in Bihar
In a significant political development in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has inducted two defectors from the INDIA bloc, capitalizing on internal discontents. The movement was confirmed during a press meeting where state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal introduced Sangita Kumari, a former RJD MLA, who recently vacated her Mohania seat.

Joining her was Siddharth Saurav, a two-term Congress MLA from Bikram, who resigned from his position on Monday. The defections signify a crucial shift as the NDA seeks to consolidate its power in light of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's alliance with the BJP earlier in 2024.

These developments underscore the ongoing volatility in Bihar's political landscape, with the BJP reportedly eyeing more defections from Congress and RJD ranks. Meanwhile, pleas for disqualification of rebel MLAs linger with Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.

