BJP Strengthens Ranks Amidst INDIA Bloc Defections in Bihar

In a significant political development in Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has inducted two defectors from the INDIA bloc, capitalizing on internal discontents. The movement was confirmed during a press meeting where state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal introduced Sangita Kumari, a former RJD MLA, who recently vacated her Mohania seat.

Joining her was Siddharth Saurav, a two-term Congress MLA from Bikram, who resigned from his position on Monday. The defections signify a crucial shift as the NDA seeks to consolidate its power in light of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's alliance with the BJP earlier in 2024.

These developments underscore the ongoing volatility in Bihar's political landscape, with the BJP reportedly eyeing more defections from Congress and RJD ranks. Meanwhile, pleas for disqualification of rebel MLAs linger with Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav.

