Tej Pratap Yadav's Independent Political Journey Begins with JJD

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, will contest the Bihar elections from Mahua with his new party, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), after being expelled from RJD. JJD announced candidates for 21 seats, marking Yadav's departure from RJD, amid allegations of family discord.

Tej Pratap Yadav
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is poised to contest the upcoming Bihar elections from Mahua under his new political banner, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD). The announcement came as JJD revealed its candidates for 21 seats.

Yadav's departure from the Rashtriya Janata Dal follows his expulsion in May after disclosing his relationship status on social media, which he later attributed to hacking. Tensions within the family arose, with accusations of a plot to create discord between him and his brother, Tejashwi Yadav.

The expulsion and subsequent event launch Yadav on an independent political trajectory as the state gears up for pivotal assembly polls, while RJD campaigns under Tejashwi's leadership. This political move by Yadav is closely watched amid Bihar's intricate political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

