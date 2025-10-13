Tej Pratap Yadav's Independent Political Journey Begins with JJD
Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, will contest the Bihar elections from Mahua with his new party, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), after being expelled from RJD. JJD announced candidates for 21 seats, marking Yadav's departure from RJD, amid allegations of family discord.
- Country:
- India
Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is poised to contest the upcoming Bihar elections from Mahua under his new political banner, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD). The announcement came as JJD revealed its candidates for 21 seats.
Yadav's departure from the Rashtriya Janata Dal follows his expulsion in May after disclosing his relationship status on social media, which he later attributed to hacking. Tensions within the family arose, with accusations of a plot to create discord between him and his brother, Tejashwi Yadav.
The expulsion and subsequent event launch Yadav on an independent political trajectory as the state gears up for pivotal assembly polls, while RJD campaigns under Tejashwi's leadership. This political move by Yadav is closely watched amid Bihar's intricate political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav in IRCTC Land-for-Hotels Scam
Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls from Mahua as his Janshakti Janta Dal announces candidates for 21 seats.
Fodder scam, Bitumen scam, manipulation in govt tenders, land for jobs were Lalu Prasad’s governance model: BJP.
Shankaracharya's Crusade: Cow Vigilantes Enter Bihar Politics