Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

Amidst mounting pressure from its grassroots, the Congress party in Maharashtra is weighing whether to contest the upcoming local body elections independently, according to AICC state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. The final decision awaits discussions with local leaders.

Despite speculation, Chennithala dismissed any potential alliance between Congress and Raj Thackeray's MNS for the rural and urban polls. Meanwhile, internal conversations continue within various factions of Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Shiv Sena and NCP.

In his critique, Chennithala accused the BJP-led government of diverting funds from essential welfare programs and providing insufficient financial aid to farmers affected by rainfall. He also addressed concerns over proposed privatization efforts and rising communal tensions within the state.

