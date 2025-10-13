Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav met with Congress leaders to finalize seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Despite efforts, talks with key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge did not happen. The Mahagathbandhan alliance seeks consensus on seat distribution amidst ongoing claims over constituency strongholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:26 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD and former Bihar deputy chief minister, held crucial discussions with senior Congress leaders on Monday evening to determine the seat-sharing strategy for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The discussions took place with Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and state in-charge Krishna Allavaru. The presence of Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram signified the importance of these negotiations. While an anticipated meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge did not occur, Yadav returned to Patna, leaving behind ongoing negotiations.

As the elections loom, the main opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, composed of RJD and Congress, aims to finalize and announce their candidates. Meanwhile, the ruling NDA has disclosed its seat-sharing formula, with both JD(U) and BJP contesting 101 seats each, setting the stage for a strategic battle in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025