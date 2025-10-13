Tejashwi Yadav Navigates Seat-Sharing Talks in Pre-Election Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav met with Congress leaders to finalize seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Despite efforts, talks with key figures like Mallikarjun Kharge did not happen. The Mahagathbandhan alliance seeks consensus on seat distribution amidst ongoing claims over constituency strongholds.
Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD and former Bihar deputy chief minister, held crucial discussions with senior Congress leaders on Monday evening to determine the seat-sharing strategy for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.
The discussions took place with Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and state in-charge Krishna Allavaru. The presence of Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram signified the importance of these negotiations. While an anticipated meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge did not occur, Yadav returned to Patna, leaving behind ongoing negotiations.
As the elections loom, the main opposition alliance, Mahagathbandhan, composed of RJD and Congress, aims to finalize and announce their candidates. Meanwhile, the ruling NDA has disclosed its seat-sharing formula, with both JD(U) and BJP contesting 101 seats each, setting the stage for a strategic battle in the upcoming polls.
