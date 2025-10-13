BJP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Lineup for Ghatshila Bypoll

In a strategic move ahead of the Ghatshila bypoll in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a list of 40 prominent campaigners to boost its election efforts.

Among them are key Union ministers and chief ministers from neighboring states, all poised to drum up support for the party as the bypoll approaches.

Set for November 11, the bypoll comes in the wake of the passing of the incumbent education minister, necessitating a keen political contest in this constituency with 2.56 lakh registered voters.

