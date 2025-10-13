Left Menu

BJP Unveils Star-Studded Campaign Lineup for Ghatshila Bypoll

The BJP has announced a roster of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Ghatshila bypoll in Jharkhand. Notable figures include Union ministers and state chief ministers. The nomination process began recently, with elections slated for November 11. The seat became vacant after the former education minister passed away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:44 IST
In a strategic move ahead of the Ghatshila bypoll in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled a list of 40 prominent campaigners to boost its election efforts.

Among them are key Union ministers and chief ministers from neighboring states, all poised to drum up support for the party as the bypoll approaches.

Set for November 11, the bypoll comes in the wake of the passing of the incumbent education minister, necessitating a keen political contest in this constituency with 2.56 lakh registered voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

