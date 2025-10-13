Left Menu

Bihar's Political Chessboard: Candidates, Strategies, and High-Stakes Elections

Election fervor in Bihar intensifies as NDA announces seat-sharing, while the INDIA bloc struggles. BJP and allies are set to declare candidates, with high-profile leaders arriving to boost campaigns. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc's internal discussions continue, as both sides aim to finalize nominations in the upcoming days.

Patna | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

As Bihar gears up for crucial elections, political dynamics are rapidly evolving. Although the ruling NDA has outlined a seat-sharing agreement, the INDIA bloc remains stuck in negotiations. With only four days left to file nominations for the first phase, time is of the essence for both coalitions.

The BJP, part of the ruling NDA, has ensured a coordinated candidate announcement process by promising to name candidates shortly. High-profile visits from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders are lined up to support the campaign efforts. This hustle reflects the NDA's urgency to solidify seats.

Meanwhile, tension brews in the INDIA bloc, with fringe parties opting to declare their own candidates amid unresolved talks. The CPI(ML) seeks clarity on seat symbols, while the RJD appears to regain its stance following internal strife. All eyes are on how this political drama unfolds as Bihar approaches election day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

