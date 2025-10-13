Bihar's Political Chessboard: Candidates, Strategies, and High-Stakes Elections

As Bihar gears up for crucial elections, political dynamics are rapidly evolving. Although the ruling NDA has outlined a seat-sharing agreement, the INDIA bloc remains stuck in negotiations. With only four days left to file nominations for the first phase, time is of the essence for both coalitions.

The BJP, part of the ruling NDA, has ensured a coordinated candidate announcement process by promising to name candidates shortly. High-profile visits from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders are lined up to support the campaign efforts. This hustle reflects the NDA's urgency to solidify seats.

Meanwhile, tension brews in the INDIA bloc, with fringe parties opting to declare their own candidates amid unresolved talks. The CPI(ML) seeks clarity on seat symbols, while the RJD appears to regain its stance following internal strife. All eyes are on how this political drama unfolds as Bihar approaches election day.

