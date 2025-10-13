Opposition Parties Boycott Joint Committee Examining Controversial Bills

In a concerted move, the Congress party, alongside a coalition of opposition groups including the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, has decided to abstain from participating in a joint parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing three controversial bills.

These bills, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, propose the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers who have been under arrest for a duration exceeding 30 days on serious charges.

Opposition parties have criticized the bills as unconstitutional efforts targeting their leaders, leading to a boycott of the reviewing committee, whose formation remains incomplete.

