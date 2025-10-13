Left Menu

Opposition Parties Boycott Joint Committee Examining Controversial Bills

The Congress, along with other opposition parties like Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, has decided to boycott a joint parliamentary committee examining three contentious bills. These bills propose the removal of key government leaders under arrest for 30 consecutive days. Opposition claims the bills are unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:31 IST
Opposition Parties Boycott Joint Committee Examining Controversial Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted move, the Congress party, alongside a coalition of opposition groups including the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, has decided to abstain from participating in a joint parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing three controversial bills.

These bills, introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah, propose the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers who have been under arrest for a duration exceeding 30 days on serious charges.

Opposition parties have criticized the bills as unconstitutional efforts targeting their leaders, leading to a boycott of the reviewing committee, whose formation remains incomplete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
3
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025