Mideast Peace Summit: Last Chance for Two-State Solution?

At a summit in Egypt, global leaders, led by President El-Sissi and Trump, discussed the path to peace in the Middle East, emphasizing a two-state solution and rebuilding Gaza. Despite a ceasefire, challenges remain, including disarming Hamas and creating a new Palestinian security force. Leaders pledged funds for Gaza's reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharmel-Sheikh | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive gathering in Egypt, President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast peace proposal as the 'last chance' for regional stability. The summit aimed at consolidating the recent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and paved the way for a sustainable peace effort, centering on the two-state solution.

World leaders convened in Sharm el-Sheikh, emphasizing the need for Gaza's reconstruction through international support. Despite Trump's plan allowing Palestinian statehood, hurdles persist, such as Hamas' disarmament and forming a new governance structure in Gaza. King Abdullah of Jordan and Turkish President Erdogan were among the attendees advocating for effective implementation.

Notably absent were Israel and Hamas, although indirect influence was evident. The summit's outcomes include financial pledges and strategic plans moving forward. Questions linger regarding Gaza's governance and long-term peace, signaling an urgent need for cohesive international backing and decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

