At a high-profile summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi labeled U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace proposal as the 'last chance' for achieving a stable resolution in the conflict-ridden region. The meeting aimed to garner international support for Trump's vision and the existing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, marking a pivotal step towards long-term governance in Gaza.

President Trump's plan leaves the possibility open for a Palestinian state, albeit following an extended transition phase and reformations by the Palestinian Authority. Notably absent from the summit was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose opposition towards Palestinian statehood drew significant attention. Turkish resistance played a decisive role in Netanyahu's decision to skip the event, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The summit concluded with a ceremonial flair, as world leaders, including Trump, signed a comprehensive document that outlined a potential path to peace, though its contents remain undisclosed. Despite the advances, questions linger about the ceasefire's longevity and steps towards a sustainable peace, highlighting the complexity of Middle East diplomacy.