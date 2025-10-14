RJD Ticket Rush: Strategic Moves Amidst Political Tensions

RJD President Lalu Prasad distributed party tickets, undeterred by the INDIA bloc's hesitance on finalizing seat-sharing strategies. Outside his residence, chaos unfolded as hopeful candidates scrambled to collect their tickets.

Among those securing candidacies were Sunil Singh, who recently left Nitish Kumar's JD(U), and Narendra Kumar Singh, a seasoned former MLA with ties to the party in power. This is perceived as a calculated effort by Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's son, to lure Bhumihar votes traditionally aligned with the opposition.

The event echoed last year's Lok Sabha elections, where Lalu Prasad's independent ticket distribution eventually compelled alliance parties to conform. The RJD alliance includes Congress, three Left parties, and others, with potential for more allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)