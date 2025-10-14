Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe: Truth and Accountability Loom

In response to the growing concerns over the alleged Sabarimala gold theft, Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth has vowed to unearth the truth and ensure that those culpable are held accountable. Addressing the media, Prashanth disclosed plans to scrutinize retired officials involved in the gold-plating scandal, noting that withholding pension benefits requires a court conviction.

The TDB will particularly focus on action against Assistant Engineer K Sunil Kumar while probing historical deals made under previous governments, particularly during the United Democratic Front's tenure, Prashanth stated. He dismissed fears that the controversy might affect the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, underscoring that similar incidents have occurred in the past and should be investigated thoroughly.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for restraint and patience, emphasizing that the investigation led by a Special Investigation Team, under the High Court's watch, is progressing methodically. Alleged irregularities, including a significant gold deficit linked to the temple's restoration, were unearthed by the Devaswom Vigilance, which detailed serious procedural lapses and questionable financial maneuvers related to the gold plating work.

