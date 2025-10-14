Madagascar's Political Turmoil: Assembly Dissolution Contested

Madagascar is embroiled in political tension as the opposition disputes the legality of President Andry Rajoelina's decree to dissolve the national assembly. Tuesday's announcement followed heightened unrest, forcing the president to seek refuge abroad amidst escalating protests and a military face-off.

Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko contends the decree is illegitimate, citing the absence of required consultations. The president's office maintains that discussions took place with key leaders, yet the National Assembly's president reportedly was bypassed in the decision-making process.

This political standoff threatens stability in Madagascar, as questions about executive authority and adherence to legal protocols persist. Stakeholders now await potential resolutions or further escalations.

