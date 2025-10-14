Left Menu

Madagascar's Political Turmoil: Assembly Dissolution Contested

In Madagascar, opposition leaders challenge President Andry Rajoelina's decree to dissolve the national assembly, claiming it lacks legal validity. The controversy surfaced following a standoff involving protesters and military forces, causing President Rajoelina to temporarily flee. Criticism arises over alleged lack of consultation with assembly leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:51 IST
Madagascar's Political Turmoil: Assembly Dissolution Contested
President
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

Madagascar is embroiled in political tension as the opposition disputes the legality of President Andry Rajoelina's decree to dissolve the national assembly. Tuesday's announcement followed heightened unrest, forcing the president to seek refuge abroad amidst escalating protests and a military face-off.

Opposition leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko contends the decree is illegitimate, citing the absence of required consultations. The president's office maintains that discussions took place with key leaders, yet the National Assembly's president reportedly was bypassed in the decision-making process.

This political standoff threatens stability in Madagascar, as questions about executive authority and adherence to legal protocols persist. Stakeholders now await potential resolutions or further escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

 India
2
Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

Legal Drama Unfolds as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awaits New Chief Minister

 Pakistan
3
UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

UN Aid Convoy Targeted in Ukraine: A Humanitarian Crisis

 Ukraine
4
IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

IMF Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Economic Shifts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025