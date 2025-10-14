Left Menu

Maharashtra Opposition Unites to Address Voter List Anomalies

A delegation of Maharashtra's Opposition leaders met Chief Electoral Officer S. Chockalingam to address election irregularities. The group, including noted figures like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, demanded corrections in the voters' list and advocated for VVPAT use in upcoming local polls for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:34 IST
Maharashtra Opposition Unites to Address Voter List Anomalies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address alleged irregularities in Maharashtra's electoral process, a delegation of Opposition leaders met with the state's Chief Electoral Officer, S. Chockalingam, on Tuesday. The delegation, featuring notable figures such as Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, flagged anomalies in the voter list and pushed for rectification measures before the upcoming local body elections.

The political leaders underlined the need for transparency, advocating for the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) in the polls. Among the expressed concerns was the duplication of names on the voters' list and instances of unusually high numbers of voters registered at single residences.

While the discussions with the election officials were set to continue, Shiv Sena's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed the gathering, labeling the alliance as a "Maha Confused Aghadi." Despite the rhetoric, the demand for a transparent and constitutionally compliant electoral process remained central to the Opposition's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

Russia's Military Flexibility: Expanding Reservist Deployment in Ukraine

 Global
2
Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

 India
3
Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

 Global
4
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025