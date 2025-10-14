Afghan National Sentenced for Threatening Nigel Farage

An Afghan national, Fayaz Khan, received a five-year prison sentence Tuesday for threatening to kill Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, which is currently leading opinion polls in Britain.

Khan was found guilty last week by a jury at London's Southwark Crown Court for issuing a threat in a TikTok video posted in October 2024. In the video, Khan, who has an AK-47 tattooed on his face, mimicked gunfire gestures while responding to Farage.

Farage testified that the video left him genuinely concerned, calling it 'chilling.' During sentencing, Khan, who had also pleaded guilty to attempting to enter the UK illegally, directed an outburst at both the judge and Farage, claiming the politician had ruined his life.

