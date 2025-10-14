Left Menu

Afghan National Sentenced for Threatening Nigel Farage

Fayaz Khan, an Afghan national, was sentenced to five years in jail for making a threat to kill Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK. Khan, who has an AK-47 tattoo on his face, posted a threatening TikTok video in October 2024. He also attempted to enter Britain illegally.

An Afghan national, Fayaz Khan, received a five-year prison sentence Tuesday for threatening to kill Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, which is currently leading opinion polls in Britain.

Khan was found guilty last week by a jury at London's Southwark Crown Court for issuing a threat in a TikTok video posted in October 2024. In the video, Khan, who has an AK-47 tattooed on his face, mimicked gunfire gestures while responding to Farage.

Farage testified that the video left him genuinely concerned, calling it 'chilling.' During sentencing, Khan, who had also pleaded guilty to attempting to enter the UK illegally, directed an outburst at both the judge and Farage, claiming the politician had ruined his life.

