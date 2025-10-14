Left Menu

Azam Khan's Security Concerns: Demands Written Assurance

Senior SP leader Azam Khan, recently released from Sitapur jail, hesitates to accept Y-level security without written guarantees from the government. Citing past injustices and financial struggles, he questions the authenticity of the provided security and awaits assurance with vehicle provisions included.

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, following his release from Sitapur jail, has raised concerns about the Y-level security offered to him. He insists on receiving a written guarantee from the government detailing the nature of the security arrangement provided.

Khan expressed mistrust towards the authenticity of this security, referencing previous legal challenges he faced, including a 21-year sentence and a substantial fine. His skepticism stems from these experiences, making him cautious about accepting security without assurances of its official provision by the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, Khan highlighted his financial difficulties in arranging transportation for the assigned security personnel. Despite Y-level security typically including provisions for a vehicle and related expenses, Khan claims he has not yet been granted these.

(With inputs from agencies.)

