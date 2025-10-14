Azam Khan's Security Concerns: Demands Written Assurance

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, following his release from Sitapur jail, has raised concerns about the Y-level security offered to him. He insists on receiving a written guarantee from the government detailing the nature of the security arrangement provided.

Khan expressed mistrust towards the authenticity of this security, referencing previous legal challenges he faced, including a 21-year sentence and a substantial fine. His skepticism stems from these experiences, making him cautious about accepting security without assurances of its official provision by the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Furthermore, Khan highlighted his financial difficulties in arranging transportation for the assigned security personnel. Despite Y-level security typically including provisions for a vehicle and related expenses, Khan claims he has not yet been granted these.

(With inputs from agencies.)