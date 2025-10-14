Afghan National Jailed for Threatening Nigel Farage
Fayaz Khan, an Afghan national, has been sentenced to five years in jail for threatening Nigel Farage in a TikTok video. The threat, involving gun gestures, stirred genuine concern. Khan, who recently pled guilty, also faces deportation after attempting illegal entry into Britain.
An Afghan national, Fayaz Khan, was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of threatening Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, which is leading opinion polls in Britain.
Khan was convicted at London's Southwark Crown Court for making a threat to kill Farage through a TikTok video in October 2024, documenting his journey from Sweden to Britain. In the video, Khan, who has an AK-47 tattoo on his face, mimicked gunfire sounds while making gun gestures in response to a Farage video.
Despite Khan's denial, Farage described the threat as 'chilling' and expressed mixed feelings after the sentencing, concerned about Khan's potentially brief imprisonment ahead of automatic deportation. The case highlighted the tensions and repercussions faced by public figures under constant scrutiny and threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
