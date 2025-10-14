Left Menu

Afghan National Jailed for Threatening Nigel Farage

Fayaz Khan, an Afghan national, has been sentenced to five years in jail for threatening Nigel Farage in a TikTok video. The threat, involving gun gestures, stirred genuine concern. Khan, who recently pled guilty, also faces deportation after attempting illegal entry into Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:44 IST
Afghan National Jailed for Threatening Nigel Farage

An Afghan national, Fayaz Khan, was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of threatening Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, which is leading opinion polls in Britain.

Khan was convicted at London's Southwark Crown Court for making a threat to kill Farage through a TikTok video in October 2024, documenting his journey from Sweden to Britain. In the video, Khan, who has an AK-47 tattoo on his face, mimicked gunfire sounds while making gun gestures in response to a Farage video.

Despite Khan's denial, Farage described the threat as 'chilling' and expressed mixed feelings after the sentencing, concerned about Khan's potentially brief imprisonment ahead of automatic deportation. The case highlighted the tensions and repercussions faced by public figures under constant scrutiny and threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

 France
2
Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks

Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks

 India
3
CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment

CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment

 India
4
Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025