New Leadership: Moldova's Shift Toward Europe

The pro-European ruling party of Moldova is set to nominate financier Alexandru Munteanu as the next prime minister, according to a social media announcement from party leader Igor Grosu.

Munteanu, an economist who founded an investment firm, marks a departure from political tradition, having never held a political office before. His nomination follows the resignation of Prime Minister Dorin Recean, who held office since February 2023, and announced his decision to step away from politics.

The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu, secured a majority in the recent parliamentary elections on September 28. The new government will aim to navigate Moldova further away from Russian influence.

