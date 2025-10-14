Left Menu

New Leadership: Moldova's Shift Toward Europe

Moldova's pro-European party plans to nominate financier Alexandru Munteanu as the new prime minister. Incumbent Dorin Recean steps down after PAS gains a majority in parliament, pointing to strategic movements aimed at distancing Moldova from Russian influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:04 IST
New Leadership: Moldova's Shift Toward Europe
  • Country:
  • Moldova

The pro-European ruling party of Moldova is set to nominate financier Alexandru Munteanu as the next prime minister, according to a social media announcement from party leader Igor Grosu.

Munteanu, an economist who founded an investment firm, marks a departure from political tradition, having never held a political office before. His nomination follows the resignation of Prime Minister Dorin Recean, who held office since February 2023, and announced his decision to step away from politics.

The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by President Maia Sandu, secured a majority in the recent parliamentary elections on September 28. The new government will aim to navigate Moldova further away from Russian influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises with TSMC results supporting renewed AI optimism 

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises with TSMC results supporting renewed AI opt...

 Global
2
Russian official says many still without power after Ukrainian attacks on Russian-held part of Kherson

Russian official says many still without power after Ukrainian attacks on Ru...

 Russia
3
RPT-UPDATE 1-UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to global aid cuts

RPT-UPDATE 1-UN agency says 13.7 million people face severe hunger due to gl...

 Global
4
Kazakhstan freezes fuel, utility prices as inflation accelerates

Kazakhstan freezes fuel, utility prices as inflation accelerates

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes global heritage tourism with push for ethical and inclusive innovation

How AI integration in biosensors enhances food safety and accuracy

Digital literacy no longer optional, it’s a fundamental right in AI age

How AI is reshaping food production, safety and supply chain efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025