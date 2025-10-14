Minister Criticizes AIADMK MP for Controversial Remarks on Women

In a strong condemnation, Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P Geetha Jeevan criticized AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam for making controversial remarks about women.

The minister asserted that Shanmugam's comments exposed AIADMK's disrespect towards women, questioning if he would have dared to speak similarly during the leadership of the late J Jayalalithaa.

Highlighting women empowerment under the DMK rule, Jeevan stressed that such comments could influence future electoral outcomes as the public remains sensitive to women's respect and welfare.