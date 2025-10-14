Ceasefire in Crisis: As Hostages Return, Tensions Remain in Israel-Hamas Conflict

The tentative ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict holds despite ongoing challenges. Israel celebrated the return of several living hostages, while Palestinians welcomed the release of prisoners. However, tensions escalated over the slow return of deceased hostages from Gaza, creating renewed worries among Israeli families and officials.

The Hostages Family Forum accused Hamas of violating the accord, while Gal Hirsch, Israel's hostage return coordinator, assured efforts through international mediators to speed up the process. Concurrently, three Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza as health officials warn of continued unrest.

At the heart of the ceasefire deal brokered by Trump is a vast rebuilding task for Gaza, demanding up to USD 70 billion over decades. In a summit without Israel or Hamas, Trump urged unity among regional leaders to foster lasting peace, amid reports of severe destruction and humanitarian need in post-conflict Gaza.

