Ceasefire in Crisis: As Hostages Return, Tensions Remain in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Amid celebrations of a partial release of hostages, tensions simmer regarding the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, with ongoing disputes over the return of deceased hostages. Health officials report fatalities amid the fragile peace, while vast reconstruction challenges loom for Gaza, requiring international efforts and significant funding for rebuilding the war-torn area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The tentative ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict holds despite ongoing challenges. Israel celebrated the return of several living hostages, while Palestinians welcomed the release of prisoners. However, tensions escalated over the slow return of deceased hostages from Gaza, creating renewed worries among Israeli families and officials.

The Hostages Family Forum accused Hamas of violating the accord, while Gal Hirsch, Israel's hostage return coordinator, assured efforts through international mediators to speed up the process. Concurrently, three Palestinians were reportedly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza as health officials warn of continued unrest.

At the heart of the ceasefire deal brokered by Trump is a vast rebuilding task for Gaza, demanding up to USD 70 billion over decades. In a summit without Israel or Hamas, Trump urged unity among regional leaders to foster lasting peace, amid reports of severe destruction and humanitarian need in post-conflict Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

