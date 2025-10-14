Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Neglecting Infrastructure: A Self-Reliant India Under Modi

BJP leader Arun Singh criticized the Congress for underfunding infrastructure compared to Narendra Modi's government. Highlighting the 'swadeshi' movement, Singh emphasized India's strides towards self-reliance and significant economic achievements. The Modi administration's focus on indigenous manufacturing has transformed sectors such as mobile phones and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:43 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Neglecting Infrastructure: A Self-Reliant India Under Modi
BJP general secretary Arun Singh accused the former UPA government of neglecting infrastructure development, claiming it spent a mere Rs 2.5 lakh crore annually, compared to the current Rs 12 lakh crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Addressing journalists, Singh stated that Modi's call for 'swadeshi' goods has morphed into a nationwide campaign, fostering an environment of self-reliance. He asserted that the BJP's focus on infrastructure and indigenous production is laying the groundwork for a developed India.

Highlighting the country's burgeoning economy, Singh mentioned India's leap to becoming the world's fourth-largest economy and advances in domestic manufacturing. These improvements, especially in the defense sector, underscore the success of Modi's vision for self-sufficiency.

