Trump Endorses Milei for Argentina's Presidential Race

In a significant development on the international political stage, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Argentinian President Javier Milei for re-election. This statement was made at the White House on Tuesday, further solidifying Milei's support from influential global figures.

Trump's endorsement was not entirely a surprise. During the UN General Assembly held in September, Trump had already hinted at his support by presenting Milei with a print-out of a Truth Social post indicating his endorsement. This gesture was a clear indication of his backing.

The endorsement from a former U.S. president could potentially bolster Milei's campaign, as it provides international validation and strengthens his connections on the global political stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)