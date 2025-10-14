Trump Endorses Milei for Argentina's Presidential Race
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed Argentinian President Javier Milei for re-election. Trump reaffirmed his support at the White House, which he initially expressed during the UN General Assembly in September. The endorsement strengthens Milei's international political connections.
In a significant development on the international political stage, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Argentinian President Javier Milei for re-election. This statement was made at the White House on Tuesday, further solidifying Milei's support from influential global figures.
Trump's endorsement was not entirely a surprise. During the UN General Assembly held in September, Trump had already hinted at his support by presenting Milei with a print-out of a Truth Social post indicating his endorsement. This gesture was a clear indication of his backing.
The endorsement from a former U.S. president could potentially bolster Milei's campaign, as it provides international validation and strengthens his connections on the global political stage.
